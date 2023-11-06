St. Kitts And Nevis To Honour The Brave And Fallen Of World Wars On Remembrance Sunday 2023

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis will come together to honour the sacrifices made by the brave servicemen and women during World Wars I and II and other conflicts, with a series of poignant events scheduled for the 2023 Remembrance Day Observance.

The annual Remembrance Day Parade will be held on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at the War Memorial (Cenotaph) in Fortlands, Basseterre. The parade will feature both armed and unarmed units and promises to be a solemn and respectful tribute to our fallen heroes.

Wreaths will be laid by dignitaries including the Governor-General, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd GCMG, JP; Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew; Resident Ambassadors, Charge d’affaires, Commander of the Defence Force, and also leaders of the Armed and Unarmed Units.

Remembrance Day, also known as Poppy Day, is observed worldwide on November 11 each year. The red poppy has become a symbol of remembrance and respect for those who have laid down their lives in conflict.

Poppy sales will take place in schools and churches across both St. Kitts and Nevis, with the aim of raising awareness about the significance of the Poppy Campaign. The proceeds from the poppy sales will be used towards medical or other expenses related to the veterans or their spouses, based on their needs.

An informative booklet detailing the history of World Wars I and II and the evolution of the poppy as the official symbol for Remembrance Day has been created and will be distributed across our Educational Institutions. Poppies and wreaths have been generously provided free of cost by the Royal Canadian Legion, reflecting the enduring camaraderie between our nations.

The Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis extends a warm invitation to all residents and visitors to join us in this solemn observance as we remember and honour the sacrifices made for the freedoms we enjoy today.