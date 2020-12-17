BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- The St. Kitts and Nevis National Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Centre is in the process of implementing the ISO 27001 Information Security System which is expected to be completed by the end of 2021, according to Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett.

ISO 27001 is a specification for an information security management system (ISMS). According to data from www.iso.org, an ISMS is a systematic approach to managing sensitive company information so that it remains secure. It includes people, processes, and IT systems by applying a risk management process, and it can help small, medium, and large businesses in any sector keep information assets secure.

Hon. Byron-Nisbett, said the initiative is welcomed because ensuring the security and integrity of the government’s data is of significant importance.

“Having an ISO 27001 demonstrates that our governments have identified the risks, assessed the implications and put in place systemized controls to limit any damage to the information systems and data stored on these systems,” said Minister Byron-Nisbett during the continuation of the Budget Debate on December 17 at the Parliamentary Chambers at Government Headquarters.

In 2019, 15 participants from various ministries and departments within government attended a two-day Certified ISO 27001 Lead Implementer and Internal Controls Architect Training and Certification workshop. The training prepared participants to be eligible for professional certification as Certified ISO 27001 Lead Implementers and Internal Controls Architects, who can effectively manage the threats and risks to government’s information by establishing ISMS based on international standards.