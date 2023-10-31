St. Kitts And Nevis To Observe CARICOM Energy Month During November

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis joins its CARICOM counterparts to observe CARICOM Energy Month which is commemorated annually in the month of November to increase awareness of energy security within the region.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy, Utilities and Domestic Transport, the Honourable Konris Maynard, reflected on the theme: “Accelerating Innovation, Driving Electrification” and noted that at its core, the theme emphasizes the pivotal role innovation plays in propelling the region’s landscape forward.

He said, “Accelerating innovation signifies our commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies and novel solutions that will transform how we generate, distribute and consume energy.”

“Simultaneously, driving electrification underscores our dedication to increasing the electrification of various sectors such as transportation, energy and household,” said Honourable Maynard in a national address.

The honourable minister also stated that the theme aligns with the Federation’s aspirations for electric mobility and the seamless integration of electric vehicles into the everyday lives of each citizen.

“Our twin-island nation has long recognized the importance of transitioning to cleaner and more reliable sources of energy,” he said.

He explained that geothermal energy is a promising prospect for ensuring that there is a steady flow of energy to supply the Federation’s baseload of electric demands while solar and wind energy will be crucial for integrating distributed energy systems across the Federation.