St. Kitts And Nevis Unveils Good Governance Transformation On Eve Of International Anti-Corruption Day 2023

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In conjunction with the worldwide celebration of International Anti-Corruption Day 2023, observed annually on December 09, the Attorney-General’s Office, together with the Ministry of Justice & Legal Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis, is hosting a press conference to unveil the St Kitts and Nevis Good Governance Transformation. This landmark event is set to take place on Friday, December 08, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., in the Conference Room of the Solid Waste Management Corporation Headquarters.

This press conference is a significant step in the nation’s ongoing commitment to transparency, integrity, and accountability. The esteemed panel at the head table will include the Honourable Garth Wilkin, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice & Legal Affairs; Adlai Smith, Director of Public Prosecutions/Special Prosecutor; Justice Pearletta Lanns, Chairperson of the Federal Integrity Commission; Dennis Knight, Commissioner of the Federal Integrity Commission; Ricaldo Caines, Chairperson of the Nevis Integrity Commission; Sydney Newton, Commissioner of the Nevis Integrity Commission, and Reverend Bishop Cyprian Williams, Ombudsman/Information Commissioner.

The press conference will highlight and summarize key legislative measures that form the bedrock of St Kitts and Nevis’ Good Governance Transformation, including: the Anti-Corruption Act, 2023; the Integrity in Public Life Act, 2013 (amended in 2023); the Freedom of Information Act, 2018 (amended in 2023); the Whistleblower Protection Act, 2023 and the Unauthorized Disclosure of Official Information Act, 2023.

“As the United Nations marks the 20th anniversary of the UN Convention against Corruption, our nation proudly joins the global community in reinforcing our commitment to uphold integrity in public life. The suite of new legislation is not just an historic achievement; it’s a promise to our citizens for a more transparent, accountable, and just society,” said Attorney-General Wilkin.

According to Attorney-General Wilkin, this year’s International Anti-Corruption Day theme, “UNCAC at 20: Uniting the World Against Corruption,” mirrors St. Kitts and Nevis’ collective journey in combating corruption. He added: “This was a collaborative effort by the Ministry, the AGO and the Integrity Commissions, and shows our Government’s commitment to implementing good governance institutions to stand the test of time and buttress the Sustainable Island State we endeavour to become.”