St. Kitts And Nevis’ Weekly Minimum Wage Rate To Increase From $360 To $430

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Minimum wage earners in St. Kitts and Nevis will benefit from a higher rate of pay in 2024, as the Federal Government led by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew delivers on a key pledge to improve the lives of citizens and residents in a meaningful way.

During the presentation of the 2024 Budget Address to the National Assembly on December 13, 2023, Prime Minister Dr. Drew, who also holds the portfolio for the Ministry of Finance, announced that as of January 01, 2024, the minimum wage will move from $9 per hour or $360.00 per week to $10.75 per hour or $430.00 per week.

“I say to our people who have been patiently waiting for almost 10 long years for the government to bring relief to their situation – we got you,” Dr. Drew assured.

He further announced that an additional increase in the minimum wage will be implemented on July 01, 2025, from an hourly rate of $10.75 to $12.50. This means that the weekly rate of $430.00 will move to $500.00 per week.

“Our government is determined to ensure that this important policy initiative brings real improvement to the standard of living of the people in our workforce,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew stated.

“By providing a fair and liveable wage we empower our workforce allowing them to support themselves and their families without the constant strain of financial hardship and insecurity,” the prime minister said during his presentation. “It is well known that when workers have more disposable income, they spend more within their communities thus stimulating local businesses. This creates a cycle of growth leading to increased production and economic stability.”

Honourable Dr. Drew added that the increase will serve to motivate workers which will in turn increase productivity. Further, a higher rate of pay will reduce the number of persons who depend on the government’s social assistance programmes.

The increases to the rate of pay were recommended by the National Minimum Wage Advisory Committee which was formed by the government to review the minimum wage. The team was headed by Ambassador Sam Condor, who served St. Kitts and Nevis as the Deputy Prime and Minister of Labour in the past.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew stated that the committee diligently carried out its duty and held consultations with officials in the public and private sectors, and workers’ representatives in St. Kitts and in Nevis. The prime minister thanked the team for working tirelessly on the new rate of compensation for minimum wage earners. He also thanked the public for their confidence in the government to deliver on this key initiative.