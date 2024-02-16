St. Kitts And Nevis Works To Deepen Global Ties With India, Saudia Arabia and the USA

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Highlighting the Federation’s strategic diplomatic engagements, at the Prime Minister’s Press Conference held on February 13 at the NEMA Conference Room, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade et al underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral relationships with key international partners, including India, Saudi Arabia, and the United States.

Dr. Douglas noted the recent appointment of a new High Commissioner from the Republic of India to St. Kitts and Nevis, H.E. Dr. Amit Telang, emphasising India’s role as a pivotal partner in supporting the Federation’s developmental goals.

“India is one of those countries that is available to provide the basic training of our people who will then be working in those new emerging industries,” remarked Senior Minister Douglas.

The focus areas for collaboration include technology, sports management, and transitioning towards geothermal and greener energy sources. Additionally, Dr. Douglas revealed plans to enhance diplomatic presence in India, including the request for two honorary consuls in Mumbai and Bangalore, alongside a new high commissioner in New Delhi.

On the Saudi front, Dr. Douglas reflected on the productive outcomes of a recent bilateral and multinational cooperation agreement, including Saudi Arabia’s request for St. Kitts and Nevis to establish an embassy in the Kingdom.

“Saudi Arabia continues to be, again, one of the fastest growing economies in the world,” he stated, acknowledging the strategic importance of this relationship for mutual economic benefits.

The United States remains a cornerstone of St. Kitts and Nevis’ global alliances, serving as its strongest trading partner. The ongoing partnership with the U.S. is crucial, not only for trade but also in acknowledging the political support provided on the global stage. The new Ambassador H.E. Roger Nyhus presented his credentials to Governor-General, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd on February 13, 2024.

“As we develop our bilateral relationship with countries, the United States of America, Saudi Arabia, and India are critical among those,” said Dr. Douglas.

Senior Minister Douglas said that this gesture reflects St. Kitts and Nevis’ strategic approach to diplomacy, focusing on partnerships that facilitate national development and contribute to global stability.