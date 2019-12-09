Members of the St. Kitts (Basseterre) Lions Club on Sunday joined leadership and membership of the Antioch Baptist Church in Lime Kiln Commercial Development, West Basseterre, for a worship service that kicked off activities to mark the club’s 40th anniversary.

“Our history is a long and proud one,” said Ms. Heather Grant, club’s Second Vice President. “For forty years the St. Kitts Basseterre Lions Club has served with uncommon kindness, putting the needs of our neighbours and communities first. Since our chartering in 1979 we have lived up to our motto which simply says, ‘We Serve’.”

Ms. Grant, who first thanked Senior Pastor Lincoln Connor and members of the Antioch Baptist Church for affording the Lions the opportunity of worshipping with them, highlighted the club has in the past worked on a number of projects including accessible sidewalks, Children Home and Cardin Home assistance, back-to-school drives, the schools’ eye screenings project, and tree planting.

“We have also partnered with the St. Kitts Diabetes Association, the St. Kitts and Nevis Association for Persons with Disabilities, and Special Olympics, just to name a few,” she said. “Wherever there is a need, there is a Lion.”

The group was led by its President, Ms. Charmaine Pemberton and included the First Vice President Ms. Bernadette Dolphin; Secretary Ms. Toshie Davis; Treasurer Mrs. Isilma Hendricks; Immediate Past President Nickie Thomas; and Past President Ms. Adora Warner.

Also included were ten members, four children of the Lions, and five prospective Lions of which three were inducted during a brunch held at Palm Court Gardens in Fortlands after the church service.

“During our celebrations, a number of events have been planned, one of which would be immediately after the service, where a number of persons here would be inducted into our club,” said Grant. “We have a Scenic Railway tour that will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10 for 40 elderly persons around the island.”

Other activities include a health fair at Independence Square in Basseterre on Friday that will be held in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, and on Dec. 17 the Lions will distribute food hampers to persons across the different communities on St. Kitts.

“Our big finale is a dinner and dance at the St. Kitts Marriott on Saturday Dec. 28 and part of the proceeds will go towards paediatric cancer,” announced Grant. “If any of you here who like to dine and dance, you can contact any one of us to be able to purchase a ticket to come and support us.”

The Second Vice President, on behalf of the St. Kitts Basseterre Lions Club, presented a token of its appreciation to Senior Pastor Lincoln Connor and the church members, and also presented Pastor Connor five tickets to be given to elderly persons in the church to join the Lions on the Scenic Railway tour on Tuesday.