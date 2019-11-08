Jo’Maya Williams of the Maurice Hillier Memorial Junior School has been recognised by the Ministry of Tourism and as a national finalist in the Junior Division of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Foundation for the Caribbean 2019 Children’s Essay Contest and received a cheque for US$200 at a special ceremony Wednesday.

Primary and secondary school students from FCCA partner destinations in the Caribbean, Latin America, South America and Central America were invited to participate in the competition, which was divided by age group: a Junior Division for children ages 12 and under and a Senior Division for children ages 13-16 years old.

Students were required to submit a 500-word essay written in English on the topic: “Many cruise passengers use cruising as a way to sample different destinations. What impression does my country leave on these passengers and how does it or should it attract them back as stay-over guests?”

During the cheque ceremony, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Carlene Henry-Morton, expressed pride on behalf of the government for Williams’ achievements.

Mrs. Morton congratulated all students in the Federation who submitted essays, saying they deserved to be commended because they “made the effort.”