St. Kitts Health Services ICT Project Symbolises Government’s Strategic Step Towards Modernising Health Services Through Digitisation

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – As part of its mandate to transform and modernise healthcare services in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has introduced a new high-speed, cutting-edge ICT network for the healthcare system, marking a crucial step in the digitisation of the public health sector.

The new network falls under the St. Kitts Health Services ICT Project, funded by the Universal Service Fund (USF) of the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) and undertaken by the St. Kitts-Nevis Communications Ltd (The Cable).

The first component of the project was the building out of a Wide Area Network (WAN) between the main health institution, the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital, and the sixteen other clinics and health facilities in St. Kitts. The primary aim of the project is to deliver universal access to Information and Communications Technology (ICT) services to all primary users of hospitals, clinics and other health facilities.

The project was officially presented to the Ministry of Health during a ceremony held on Tuesday, June 5, 2024, at the JNF General Hospital conference room.

Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew stated that the build out of a healthcare sector cannot be achieved unless it is premised on the introduction of new technology. He further noted that the St. Kitts Health Services ICT Project will play a critical role in ensuring medical practitioners have early access to patient information to facilitate efficient diagnosis and right treatment options.

“You would recognise that people can sometimes get sub-optimal care, not because the practitioners are not up to par but rather it’s because the access to ready information for them to make those critical decisions to impact positively on people’s health—that information could be missing, and so we need to fill that gap. That is where the technology helps us significantly,” Prime Minister Drew stated, underscoring the importance of protecting patients,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew.

Tuesday’s ceremony was capped off with a live demonstration of the ICT network’s capabilities, as a health practitioner at the Cayon Health Centre connected live via videoconferencing with a doctor at the JNF General Hospital to assist in diagnosing a patient exhibiting symptoms of hypertension.

“All patients, regardless of location, can now receive the best possible care,” said Chief Executive Officer of The Cable, Patricia Walters, who noted that the video conference capabilities is just one aspect of the system.

CEO Walters stated that future goals for this system include the virtual waiting rooms, secure patient online reports, multi-specialists consultations and personalised education portals.

The entire St. Kitts Health Services ICT Project was funded to the tune of 3.3 million dollars.