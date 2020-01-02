Ms. Patricia Walters, Chief Executive Officer of The Cable, advised that even as the St. Kitts (Basseterre) Lions Club marks the tremendous achievement of 40 years of service, it needs to do more to raise its profile locally at the club’s 40th anniversary dinner held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Saturday.

“‘Lions on the Move’ is a mantra of the Lions Club St. Kitts here today going forward based on a foundation of forty years and just growing and building … you are on the move,” said Ms Walters. “Forty years of service — what an achievement! Forty years is a tremendous achievement.”

Ms Walters, who has experience in fundraising from the days she was a member of the Lions Club in Grand Cayman, said despite the “wherever there is a need, there is a Lion” campaign, one of the biggest barriers to fundraising among small local clubs was the simple lack of public awareness.

She found on average about 38 percent of the population knows what local small charities do, about ten percent knew what Lions Club was all about, and less knew there was a Lions Club in St. Kitts and what they did, according to a survey she had carried out.

Ms Walters offered seven points to use to raise the club’s profile, starting by stressing existing supporters each have a voice and can contribute to the call. “Do not go where the path may lead — go instead where there is no path and leave a trail,” she added.She also advised the club to utilize social media and to create a website that takes donations.

Other points were reaching out through networking; having close relationships with the media; telling compelling stories as people want to know how their gifts and donations will make a difference and impact on lives.

Finally, she advised, “Be the best that you can be — all from top to bottom. Everybody has a purpose, it is not just the president that is important — it is everybody. Everybody has a role to play — know what your purpose is. Tap into the greatness of the membership. You do not lose sleep, Lions, over the opinion of sheep.”

President of the St. Kitts (Basseterre) Lions Club Ms. Charmaine Pemberton, delivered the welcoming remarks Ms. Kayla Farrell introduced the guest speaker. Delivering the vote of thanks was the chairman of the Anniversary Committee, Mr. Cedric Liburd.