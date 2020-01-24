St. Kitts (Basseterre) Lions Club President M.s Charmaine Pemberton, accompanied by past president Ms. Adora Warner, presented a plaque to Mr. Richard Caines, and a certificate of appreciation and cheque to the University of the West Indies, Open Campus, St. Kitts Site in Fortlands, to honour their support to its 40-year mission to serve the needy in the country.

“Mr. Caines, we are here this afternoon to present this plaque to you on behalf of the St. Kitts (Basseterre) Lions Club in showing our appreciation for the past 40 years you have been with the Lions,” Lion Pemberton said in a presentation at his office, Caines Auto Services, on Princesses Street in Basseterre.

Also present was office manager, Ms. Yvonne Browne.

A renowned businessman, Mr. Caines was a Cabinet minister in the first government of Prime Minister Dr. Kennedy Simmonds. Though not present at the St. Kitts (Basseterre) Lions Club’s 40th anniversary and awards giving dinner at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort in December, Mr. Caines was recognised for being its most outstanding contributor over the forty years.

“Certainly, I don’t really think that it is necessary for me to count what I gave to Lions or to anybody, because I gave from my heart,” said Mr. Caines. “I gave because I think that they are doing a wonderful job and serving a needy cause in the country. Therefore, all I can say to you is thank you very much for remembering Old Man Caines.”

At the University of the West Indies, Open Campus, St. Kitts Site, President Pemberton thanked the centre for continued friendship and presented a certificate of appreciation and a cheque to the head, Mrs. Gaile Gray-Phillip.

The club has held its twice-monthly meetings at the university centre for the last 40 years.

“As indicated, we have been collaborating for forty years,” noted Mrs. Gray-Phillip, who was accompanied by Mrs. Cicely Jacobs, Programme Officer. “At the university we are not only interested in educating our people, but we are also interested in collaborating with non-profit organisations and service organisations as Lions Club. So, we look forward to further collaboration and working with you.”

President Pemberton noted the club will continue honouring all its members and supporters who would have worked with the club in the forty years it has served the country and who were not present during the 40th anniversary and awards giving dinner.