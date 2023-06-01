SKN Celebrates 40th Year of Taiwan Ties with ‘Outreach’ Program

- Advertisement -

Taipei, June 1 (CNA) The Embassy of Saint Christopher and Nevis in Taipei unveiled an “outreach program” Thursday to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the country’s independence and its establishment of official diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

In commemoration of those two special landmarks, the embassy plans to hold a series of events under the outreach program, which will include donating books to Taiwan libraries and schools, organizing English-language summer camps for Taiwan high school students, and volunteering with different organizations that cater to vulnerable populations, St. Christopher and Nevis Ambassador Donya Francis said at a news conference in Taipei.

Through the activities under the program, the embassy hopes to “create and promote a greater familial bond between the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and the people of Taiwan,” Francis said.

In keeping with the program’s theme of “sharing kindness and nurturing love,” members of the St. Christopher and Nevis community in Taiwan hope to continue their efforts to share the Caribbean nation’s rich culture and history, as well as its “warmth and friendliness,” with their sisters and the residents of their “home away from home,” Francis said, referring to the people of Taiwan.

One example of such kindness and love, Francis said, was the unanimous passage of a resolution in April by the St. Christopher and Nevis Parliament in support of Taiwan’s bid to join international organizations.

For 40 years, the governments and peoples of St. Christopher and Nevis and Taiwan have shared expertise and collaborated in the areas of renewable energy, health, training, people empowerment, diplomacy, climate change, cultural exchange, and education, Francis said.