St. Kitts & Nevis Celebrating Emergency Medical Services Week with Educational Sessions

Emergency Medical Serv

ices (EMS) Week is being celebrated in St Kitts and Nevis from May 21 to 27 under the theme “Where Emergency care Begins”.

This year’s commemoration marks the 49th year of celebrations, which highlights the EMS profession, its dedicated workers, and the important role they play to safeguard the health, safety, and well-being of all people.

The week’s celebrations began with a church service at Reformation Fellowship Church on Sunday May 21, 2023 and continued on Monday with a special appearance on Health Wise, a radio program on ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation with Dr. Joylette Woodley-Fasselle, Medical Surgeon at the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital, President of the St. Kitts Nevis Medical and Dental Association and Head of EMS.

The EMS staff and Traffic department also appeared on WinnFM to highlight the week’s activities and share knowledge on the role and function of the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs).

On Tuesday May 23, the EMS deployed on-call ambulance teams who visited the St. Pauls Primary School, Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School, and Maurice Hillier Primary School to educate the students on the EMS’s function in the community and how it aids the sick and injured. There was equipment demonstration by medical professionals during the show-and-tell portion of the ambulance exhibit. The second phase of school visits will convene on Thursday May 25, to the Verchilds High School, Cayon High School, and Immaculate Conception Catholic School.

On Wednesday May 24, an EMS Exhibition was held in West Independence Square.

In a post highlighting the day’s activity, the Prime Minister and Minister of Health lauded the EMS professionals for their service to the nation.

“Well trained EMS staff provide essential on-the-spot medical interventions to stabilize the patients to manage their conditions. EMS administer medications, and they perform life-saving procedures while safely transporting the patient to the hospital. The care provided by EMS is often essential to the survival of our citizens. For this reason, your Government remains committed to ensuring that our EMT and EMS professionals receive the necessary training to enhance their skillset, because EMS is truly #WhereEmergencyCareBegins”, Dr. Drew stated.

On Friday, there will be a drive-through motorcade in the honor of all EMS workers in the country throughout the streets of Basseterre, starting at 3:30pm. The route will begin from the JNF General Hospital continue to CFBC, “Cenotaph “War Memorial then down to the Bay Road passing the Craft House on to Pond Street passing the Independent Square, back on Fort Street, Cayon Street, and end back at JNF.

The week of celebrations conclude on Sunday, May 28, with a special dinner for the EMS professionals and specially invited guests at the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CCCU) CUNA Conference Room from 7:00 pm.

The Ministry of Health conducted a basic training course in Emergency care in February of this year to emphasize the significant role of the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).

A second phase of training takes place on May 30, 2023 and will conclude in July.

The EMTs will undergo important skills training to improve their CPR skills, enhance their patient evacuation skills from the scene of an accident or injury, and to teach life saving techniques before getting the patient to the hospital. The suite of training will boost pre-hospital care in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

This next step by the Ministry of Health in providing first grade health care in Saint Kitts and Nevis will upgrade the basic and intermediate level EMTs to trained paramedics.