St Kitts-Nevis has opened an embassy in Abu Dhabi with Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris saying that it will help in the strengthening of the relationship between the Caribbean country and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A government statement said that Harris, who is attending the EXPO 2020 in Dubai, signed the agreement with the Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE, Khalifa Shaheen Almarar.

“The opening of the Federation’s Embassy in Abu Dhabi, which was previously delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, will help in the strengthening of the relationship between the Governments and peoples of St. Kitts and Nevis and the UAE,” according to the statement.

Earlier, Prime Minister Harris said that the Federation’s participation in EXPO 2020 provides visitors more than just a glimpse of the cultural and heritage aspects of the country.

“EXPO 2020 gave voice to our abilities and ambitions and allowed us to exchange ideas and to create opportunities to become more connected partners. This is consistent with the theme of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, Prime Minister Harris said.

“St Kitts and Nevis is working towards becoming a sustainable and eco-friendly tourism destination, hence our strategic focus during EXPO 2020 on sustainability. We are a small nation with big ambitions.

“We are resolved to reducing our dependency on fossil fuels by re-orienting our policies, our investments and legislative agenda to accommodate wind, solar and geothermal energy,” he added.