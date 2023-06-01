St Kitts & Nevis PM to Meet with US Vice Pres. Harris at Bahamas Leaders Conference

St Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew will meet with United States Vice President, Hon. Kamala Harris in the Bahamas next week.

Dr. Drew will be among Caribbean Presidents and Prime Ministers meeting with Vice President Harris on Thursday, June 8, 2023 in the U.S.-Caribbean Leaders Meeting.

It will be co-hosted by the Vice President Harris and Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, current chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

According to the U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas, this meeting builds on the Vice President’s previous meetings with Caribbean leaders in April 2022, at the June 2022 Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, and in September 2022.

The Vice President’s trip delivers on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to advance cooperation with the Caribbean in pursuit of shared prosperity and security, and in recognition of the common bonds and interests between the nations.

The U.S.-Caribbean Leaders Meeting will address a range of regional issues. Vice President Harris and Caribbean leaders will continue discussions on shared efforts to address the climate crisis, including by promoting climate resilience and adaptation in the Caribbean region and by increasing energy security through clean energy.

The meeting builds on the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030, launched by the Vice President and Caribbean leaders in Los Angeles at the Summit of the Americas.

The U.S. Vice President is traveling to The Bahamas during Caribbean-American Heritage Month and will celebrate the longstanding people-to-people ties between the Caribbean and the United States.