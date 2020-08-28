BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The borders of St. Kitts and Nevis remain closed to regional and international passengers. However, nationals of the twin-island Federation are free to return home provided they follow specific procedures and protocols designed to protect against the importation and spread of COVID-19.

Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Abdias Samuel, said that citizens wishing to return should visit the webpage www.covid19.gov.kn/repatriation-form to submit the information that is required for repatriation.

Requested fields include personal details, contact information, emergency contact, residency, travel history, flight information, and others. The completed form can be uploaded on the site and accessed by relevant authorities.

Links to other pages provide information on COVID-19 protocols; port health surveillance notice of quarantine/isolation form; and quarantine terms and conditions. Ways to protect against the coronavirus are also listed on the page.

Samuel explained that the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) had received emails for repatriation.

“If you make any submissions for repatriation to St. Kitts and Nevis, you will be reverted to the online process on the website,” said Samuel. “A response will be received within 48 hours. I’m appealing to everyone that wants to St. Kitts and Nevis to use these means for repatriation purposes.”

Preparation is taking place to reopen the borders in October 2020 with a phased approach.