The twin islands now require all foreign tourists, including those from the United States, to be vaccinated with either a two-dose vaccine, like the Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, or AstraZeneca shots, or a single dose vaccine, like the Johnson & Johnson shot, according to the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. Travelers must wait at least two weeks after their final dose before coming to the islands.

Unvaccinated children under 18 who travel with fully vaccinated parents or guardians are exempt from the requirement.

In addition to proof of vaccination, travelers must submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test from an approved lab taken within 72 hours before traveling.