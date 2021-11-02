St. Kitts is welcoming vaccinated travelers with a new Winter Escape Promotion, giving families the option to receive a free night or two nights when they stay at one of three participating resorts.
St. Kitts is the larger island that comprises the nation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Most notable historically as the birthplace of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, the island offers a rich history and is a burgeoning cruise and tourism destination, offering beautiful ocean views, tropical rainforests and, of course, beaches.
Travelers can choose to hike around a dormant volcano, visit the Caribelle Batik factory and the UNESCO-designated Brimstone Hill Fortress Park to learn more about the island’s history and culture.
The Winter Escape Promotion offers a fifth night free when vaccinated guests book four nights at the Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour or the St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino. Guests to these resorts will also receive free daily breakfast for two.
When guests stay at the third resort, the Royal St. Kitts Marriott Hotel, they can stay seven nights but only pay for five. The resort offers suites with full kitchens.
The offer is valid for bookings until December 15, 2021, for travel through April 30, 2022.
Travelers can reach St. Kitts through connecting flights from the airports in Atlanta, Miami, New York/JFK, San Juan and Charlotte.
