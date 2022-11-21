St. Kitts Police Co-Operative Credit Union Expands Services to General Public

by Eulana Weekes

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The Police Co-operative Credit Union situated in Basseterre, St. Kitts has opened its doors to the wider community, extending its services beyond the initial offering of banking opportunities to the National Forces in the Federation.

Making a presentation on “ZIZ’s Policing With You”, Mellicia Phillip, General Manager of the Police Credit Union, shared that consideration was given to accepting membership from the wider community to modernise the institution’s services as per the demands of its current membership.

“For the Credit Union, it was important for us to continue to increase our membership in order to grow. The Credit Union is at a point where we need to think about the members that we have now and [think about] how we can grow to provide the resources that our membership is asking for at this time; and with our membership being restricted and limited, it somewhat constrains us to what we can offer. We are a full-blown Credit Union. We offer deposits, savings, we offer loans [and] withdrawals.

“What we found now [is], of course, we are in a modern age, [people] are asking for the technology part of it and here is where we become restricted in terms of the size of the Credit Union, the members that we have and to offer this to our members. Our members are loyal, they are committed to the institution, but we’re hearing their plea.

“They want us to provide online services. They are even thinking, “How about an ATM?” We need to grow and we need to become even more modern to serve our members to the level at which they want us to serve them and to remain their main financial institution. So in order for us to do that, we have to grow our membership.”

Phillip explained that in 2021 the Police Credit Union revisited its bylaws, and during a special General Meeting, members accepted, agreed to and gave approval to the Board of Directors to invite other persons from the general public to join the membership of the Police Co-operative Credit Union. However, Phillip said the extension was recently operationalised in October 2022 after a series of internal processing.

“It’s a work in progress and has to be approved by our Board of Directors in terms of membership, but certainly, persons, once they’re interested, can indicate this interest and come in. We’ll go through the procedures with them on how they can become a member, and that document will then be approved by the Board if they meet the criteria, of course.”

Meanwhile, the Police Credit Union is inviting the public to join the institution in short order to benefit from its 2022 Christmas loan offerings. Also, in 2023 additional opportunities yet to be disclosed will be made available to the membership.