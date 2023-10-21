St. Kitts Ports Shut Down Ahead Of Hurricane Tammy.

- Advertisement -

According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, at 8:00 am Saturday in a Hurricane Warning is in effect for Guadeloupe Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Martin, and St. Barts.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 hours.

Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

Currently Hurricane Tammy has top winds of about 80 mph and is bringing heavy rain.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has activated all emergency services in preparation for the arrival of severe weather.

The Meteorological Office has warned of the likelihood of rainfall totals exceeding 6 inches, which could result in flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Residents in these areas are advised to be prepared to evacuate to higher ground.

Mariners have been instructed to remain in port and seek safe anchorage, while sea bathers should avoid beaches due to the anticipated dangerous surfs and rip currents accompanying Hurricane Tammy.

In response to the approaching hurricane, NEMA, in collaboration with the MET Office and NDMD, has activated its comprehensive disaster management (CDM) plan.

This coordination also involves the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), ensuring a regional and international response mechanism is ready to provide emergency assistance if needed.

To facilitate the protection of vulnerable citizens and those in need of housing assistance, emergency shelters have been activated across the Federation.

Ports of Entry will temporarily close in response to the hurricane, although humanitarian access will be considered on a case-by-case basis to ensure no one is left in dire need.

Sources: National Hurricane Center, SKNIS.