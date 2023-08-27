St. Kitts Small Business and Entrepreneurship Ministry Opens This Week As PM Prompts Medical Cannabis Farm Business As Future Earner For SKN.

- Advertisement -

On April 20th, 2023 the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis approved the full activation of the Cannabis Act. Government said it was signalling signaled its intent to develop a medical cannabis growth industry in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The date, which is written as 4/20 is the United states is often associated with the use of cannabis.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Cannabis Act, passed in 2020, sought to establish the Medicinal Cannabis Authority to provide for the lawful access to medicinal cannabis as an alternative treatment for persons who are suffering from a qualifying medical condition and for a comprehensive licensing scheme to regulate the cultivation, supply, possession, production, and use of medicinal cannabis.

At the time Samal Duggins, the Agriculture Minister said “This is a significant step in the Government’s plan to develop a responsible, professional and sustainable medical cannabis industry.”

“Our goal is to ensure that the laws with respect to cannabis use are clear for all to understand and can allow budding entrepreneurs to thrive in this new industry. We will prioritize Rastafari groups and traditional growers and seek to support the development of small businesses to take advantage of this fast-growing industry.”

This week Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, went on a “groundbreaking” visit to the CANNA SVG Medicinal Cannabis Farm located in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which is seen as an exemplary technically advanced company that produces and sells medical-grade cannabis.

Officials carry out a visual inspection of cannabis plants farmed in St. Vincent.

This visit marks a vital step as Saint Kitts and Nevis endeavours to establish its own robust cannabis sector, drawing inspiration and insights from CANNA SVG’s cutting-edge technologies and extensive expertise in producing top-tier medical-grade cannabis.

The St. Kitts government sees opportunities to break into this growing industry.

In a government handout, it claims that one of the main benefits of introducing the cannabis industry to Saint Kitts and Nevis lies in economic diversification and growth.

Establishing a medical cannabis industry could create a ‘significant’ number of new jobs in St.Kitts and Nevis and could contribute substantial income to government in the form of taxes and fees.

But first St. Kitts and Nevis needs to establish itself as a reputable producer of medical products and gain global recognition.

St. Vincent is known to have obtained a license to export cannabis to Germany, but up to now SKN has not released any information about what overseas markets it might be targetting in the future if it sets up in competition with St. Vincent whjch has 22 registered cannabis companies.

So perhaps it is no coincidence that the official opening of the new Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship will take place on Tuesday August 29th with a stated objective of helping small businesses to grow.

The opening has already been preceded by a number of events to publicize the opening including the “Sweat Fete” and a “Small Business Crawl” in which Minister Duggins visited a number of parishes to handout ministry T shirts and listen to ideas from business owners.

Next week the Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship will be open for business and helping business growth, or possibly helping “grow” businesses.

Sources: SKNIS.