St. Kitts Water Services Department Awards Two Water Tanks To Raffle Winners

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The St. Kitts Water Services Department (SKWSD), awarded two heavy-duty water storage tanks to two fortunate customers who participated in a raffle organised by the department. The winners were chosen based on their consistent record of timely bill payments and adherence to sustainable water use practices, underlining the department’s commitment to encouraging water conservation across the island.

Winners, Ricky Pereira and Rudolph Bertie, represented by Joy Wilson, accepted the water tanks on March 19 at the TDC Home and Building Depot.

Minister responsible for water, the Honourable Konris Maynard, thanked TDC and Rotoplastics in Trinidad and Tobago for the donation of the water tanks.

“This exercise really underscores the commitment of the Water Services Department to promote conservation,” Minister Maynard said. “Water is life, every drop counts, and we’re in a dire situation with water here in St. Kitts and Nevis, where our water has decreased by almost 20 percent over just the last 10 years, so it is imperative that we conserve water.”

While further discussing the winners, the minister encouraged the citizens to adopt the same habits showcased by the recipients.

“The government is doing its part; we have increased our budget by over 400 percent in this administration alone. We are drilling wells, building desalination plants, constructing storage tanks, and improving and increasing the Water Services Department,” he added.