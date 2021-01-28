BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — In an effort to be business-friendly and environmentally sustainable, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure will soon implement an E-billing system at the St. Kitts Water Services Department.

“The E-billing system that will be employed by the St. Kitts Water Services Department is one that “we believe will be convenient to our customers and eco-friendly,” said Public Works Department Communications Officer, Che-Raina Warner. “We are in the works; we have it in the pipeline, and we will also be reactivating the Water Services Department website so that customers can go to our website and pay their bills.

“This will mean that over time we will steadily decrease the number of paper bills that we distributed by mail,” said Ms. Warner. “We understand that some people who are not tech-savvy, so we can’t completely do away with paper, but the less paper we use the better it is for us.”

The St. Kitts Water Services Department hopes to soon implement its E-billing service.