St. Kitts Welcomes Celebrity Beyond on its Inaugural Cruise Call, Fueling The Destination’s Luxury Market

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The pristine shores of St. Kitts are abuzz with anticipation as we welcome the globally renowned Celebrity Beyond to our Caribbean Island. With her grand arrival today, the stunning vessel will showcase a new standard in luxury cruising, leaving a lasting impression on both discerning travelers and St. Kitts locals alike.

As the third of the iconic Edge-class series developed by Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Beyond redefines the boundaries of contemporary ship design and innovation. This vessel embodies the epitome of elegance, seamlessly fusing ultra-modern interiors, extraordinary craftsmanship, and the latest technology to create an unparalleled luxury experience for guests.

With a length of 1,082 feet and a passenger capacity of 3,260, Celebrity Beyond offers a myriad of cutting-edge amenities. Guests stepping aboard this floating haven will be treated to a wide array of world-class dining venues, including Michelin-star Chef-designed restaurants, sleek cocktail lounges, and trendy bars. Moreover, Celebrity Beyond takes indulgence to new heights with its soothing spa and wellness facilities, rejuvenating lounges, glamorously curated boutiques featuring designer brands, and captivating entertainment options that cater to every taste.

Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, expressed her enthusiasm, exclaiming, “The arrival of Celebrity Beyond marks a significant milestone in our flourishing partnership with Celebrity Cruises. We are delighted to introduce our island paradise as a premier destination on this ship’s itinerary. St. Kitts boasts an unparalleled combination of natural beauty, rich heritage, and warm hospitality, and we look forward to showcasing the best that our island has to offer to all Celebrity Beyond passengers.”

Celebrity Beyond’s inaugural cruise call to St. Kitts today heralds the beginning of a fruitful relationship between this visionary vessel and St. Kitts. Furthermore, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority is elated to confirm that Celebrity Beyond will return to St. Kitts three more times over the course of the 2023-2024 cruise season, underlining the enduring appeal of the destination.

As St. Kitts proudly welcomes Celebrity Beyond, the Authority eagerly embraces this exciting chapter in the destination’s thriving tourism industry. The arrival of this flagship vessel symbolizes our commitment to offering unforgettable experiences and fostering lasting connections between visitors and St. Kitts.