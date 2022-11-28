St. Kitts Welcomes Superyacht Evrima To Its Shores

Basseterre, St. Kitts (27 November 2022) St. Kitts continues to maintain its reputation as an exclusive destination by welcoming increased luxury vessels to its shores, the latest being the “Evrima.”

On November 26, the luxury vessel “Evrima” made its inaugural visit to the destination sporting the finest amenities and affluent guests. The superyacht has been thoughtfully designed to fuse the spacious, residential feel of The Ritz-Carlton properties with the innovative design quality of the world’s most stylish yacht interiors.

Evrima accommodates 298 guests and is the first of the yachts to be introduced for the new Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection line.

Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, expressed deep gratitude to Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection for choosing St. Kitts as part of its cruise itinerary. “Luxury cruise lines choosing to venture to St. Kitts indicates that the destination is undoubtedly special, offering unique and exploratory experiences.

“The Caribbean region tends to distinguish itself from other global cruise destinations, making it pivotal that St. Kitts positions itself to grasp the attention of cruise lines and its passengers, respectively,” said Minister Henderson.

Cruise ship passengers are invited to explore through its experiential tours and attractions. The attraction sites include:

Brimstone Hill Fortress and National Park

Carambola Beach Club

Caribelle Batik

Fairview Great House

Palms Court Gardens

Port Zante, including vendors from Amina Craft Market and Black Rocks

St. Kitts Scenic Railway

Vibes Beach Bar

Reggae Beach

Spice Mill

St. Kitts’ notorious Port Zante provides cruise passengers with a premium experience to shop freely in the open Port and enjoy the wide variety and diversity of crafts, jewelry, souvenirs, restaurants, bars, and the casino.

The 2022-2023 cruise season continues to make waves, with frequent cruise calls affording substantial benefits to tourism stakeholders.