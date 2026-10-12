ST. LUCIA-Alfred turns the page: Sprint queen donates 50 books to inspire Saint Lucian youth

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GROS ISLET, St. Lucia, Oct 12, CMC — Julien Alfred has built her reputation on speed, but last Friday, the Olympic sprint champion showed the power of giving back.

At her alma mater, Ciceron Primary School, Alfred donated 50 copies of “Peanut and the Julien Alfred Visit” to Diverse Classroom Books, a Saint Lucian charity dedicated to placing new, engaging and diverse children’s books in schools.

Written by Saint Lucian author A.L. Dawn French and commissioned by 1st National Bank, the book follows Alfred’s athletic journey, her determination and her historic rise to become Saint Lucia’s Olympic sprint champion.

Diverse Classroom Books founder Shnell Donacien described the donation as particularly meaningful.

A Choiseul native who grew up in London, Donacien trained as a primary school teacher and has worked in education for more than 18 years.

Her career has included roles as a teaching mentor, Key Stage 2 Leader, reading curriculum leader and assistant headteacher in England, India and China, where she has spent the past eight years.

“Over the past year, we have visited more than 20 schools, beginning in Choiseul and extending to communities including Vieux Fort, Soufrière, Canaries, Blanchard and Babonneau,” Donacien said.

“We plan to distribute Julien’s books during upcoming school visits across the island.”

Donacien praised both 1st National Bank and Alfred for supporting the charity’s mission. She said Alfred’s contribution would help bring an uplifting story about a Saint Lucian role model into classrooms and encourage young readers to dream, learn and explore through books.

“We are especially pleased that Julien recognises the importance of literacy and the value of inspiring children to read,” she said.

Diverse Classroom Books also welcomes enquiries from Saint Lucian schools seeking book donations and from businesses or organisations interested in partnering to expand the programme and strengthen school libraries.

For Alfred, the event was a different kind of victory, one measured not in seconds, but in pages. With 50 new books headed to young readers, the sprint queen is hoping her own story will inspire the next generation to run toward their dreams.