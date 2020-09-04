Castries, St. Lucia-September 3rd,2020–Saint Lucia has recorded a total of 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date. All have now recovered. None have died.

The last case recorded on Tuesday, August 18, was a 32-year-old female who travelled from the United States. She has recovered fully—both clinically and with negative tests.

Presently all of the recorded cases of COVID-19 have recovered and Saint Lucia has recorded zero COVID-19 deaths. A total of 5,542 tests have been conducted to date.

As it relates to the 48-year-old national who was found unresponsive in her room at one of the government quarantine sites on Sunday, August 23, the individual is still being managed at the Owen King EU Hospital.

Her condition is not linked to COVID-19.

As Saint Lucia continues to open new sectors such as the education sector, the public is advised to take personal responsibility to protect themselves and their families.

The Ministry of Health continues to increase surveillance to reduce risks such as illegal entry at borders, breaches to home quarantine, and non- adherence to protocols. The public is advised that all protocols are still in place. These include the use of face masks in public, maintaining safe physical distance from others and avoiding mass crowd gatherings.

The Ministry of Health appeals to everyone to continue supporting national efforts to minimize the threat of COVID-19 on the island. The five respiratory clinics remain open to facilitate anyone with respiratory signs and symptoms or concerns. The 311 hotline is also available where concerns and questions can be addressed.

The Ministry of Health continues to advise on the importance of maintaining the standard recommendations for infection, prevention and control which include: regular hand washing with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer where soap and water is not available; and covering mouth and nose with disposable tissues or clothing when coughing and sneezing.

The Ministry of Health will continue providing further updates on COVID-19.