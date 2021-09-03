St. Lucia on Friday announced new curfew hours including a total shutdown of the island on Sunday as the authorities deal with the increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases here in recent days. This comes after the US health authorities warned travelers to avoid St. Lucia over its COVID surge.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reported two deaths from the virus while also confirming that 220 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the number of diagnosed cases in the country to date to 8,542. The ministry said 76 people have died since the first case was detected in March last year.

In a statement, the government said that the curfew would begin on Friday would begin from 7:00 pm and end at 4:00 am (local time), while on Saturday it would begin at 4:00 pm and end at 4:00 am. It said that on Sunday there would be a 24-hour curfewThe measures would remain in place until September.

In addition, the government also announced the suspension of the sale and disposal of intoxicating liquor at bars, rum shops and restaurants. The authorities also announced the suspension of dine-in services at restaurants and food establishments. They said take-away and delivery services will be permitted.