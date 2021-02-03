Saint Lucia will go back to a state of emergency effective Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet made the announcement Tuesday, saying the measure will be in place for an initial seven days.

“This will allow us to further restrict movement with a curfew from 7.00 pm to 5.00 am effective Wednesday, 3rd February,” he said.

Chastanet also disclosed that the COVID-19 act is being amended to reduce operating hours for businesses to coincide with the curfew.

In addition, he said visitors will now require a PCR test within five days of arrival rather than seven days.

However, Chastanet stressed that supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open.

“So there is no need for panic buying,” the PM declared. He said that essential services will continue to operate.

“The full list will be published in the revised statutory instrument on wwwcovid-19 response.lc,” Chastanet explained.

He told the nation that the authorities did not take the decisions he announced lightly. “We know it will be an inconvenience to all of you,” Chastanet stated.

But he asserted that this country’s history has shown that ‘our government has always faced challenges head-on.’

Chastanet gave the assurance that health and safety will never be compromised. He said health and safety are the main focus.