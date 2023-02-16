St. Lucia Carnival 2023- Plan Ahead

- Advertisement -

Brighten up your year with a visit to the Saint Lucia Carnival July 1 – 19, 2023

A variety of competitions including the ever-popular Power and Groovy Monarch, Senior and Junior Panoramas (Steel Pan Competitions), and the Inter-Commercial House Calypso completion, dozens of community events, and of course a continuous calendar of parties and fetes

The season culminates in an exciting, fun-filled two-day street parade of live bands and DJ music, stunning Carnival costumes and the joyous and energetic revelry typical of Caribbean carnivals. This is a very special celebration of Caribbean history, culture and creativity. Under the leadership of the Cultural Development Foundation and in collaboration with all stakeholders, Saint Lucia Carnival is recognized as one of the top Carnivals in the Caribbean and becomes a more vibrant and creative event each year.

For more details and a calendar of events click https://carnivalsaintlucia.com/carnival-2023/