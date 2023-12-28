St. Lucia Celebrates A Century Of Grace As Mrs. Ferlina Jn Baptiste Turns 100 Years

- Advertisement -

On December 23, 2023, Saint Lucia proudly welcomed its newest centenarian, Mrs. Ferlina Jn Baptiste, affectionately known as Ma Jimmy or YaYa of Beausejour, Gros Islet.

Born on December 23, 1923, Ma Jimmy is a living testament to a century of resilience, love, and devotion. Ma Jimmy, a mother of seven, dedicated her life to nurturing her family, of nurturing her family, and tending her cherished family farm. Her journey, a tapestry of hard work, joy, and a relentless spirit, encapsulates the essence of Saint Lucian strength. From the early days on the family farm, where she cultivated crops and tended to cattle, goats, and pigs, to her bustling trips to Castries market and Gros Islet town market on a trusty donkey, Ma Jimmy epitomizes the industrious spirit of a bygone era.

She planted cassava, sweet potatoes, cucumber, pumpkin, watermelon, okra, and corn sustain her family and contribute to the community’s to sustain her family and contribute to the community’s vibrant life. With a twinkle in her eye and a smile that could light up a room, Ma Jimmy prided herself on greeting everyone she encountered despite her humble and quiet disposition.

Her legacy extends far beyond her immediate family, with 21 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren who continue to reap the harvest of her boundless love. A devout churchgoer, Ma Jimmy faithfully attended the Gros Islet RC Catholic Church until her strength could no longer sustain the commute. As Ma Jimmy gracefully enters her centenary, her children now stand as the pillars of support, caring for her as she navigates the challenges of limited mobility and poor vision.

To honor this remarkable milestone, a Celebratory Mass was held on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at her son’s residence—a testament to her enduring love for church and community. At the celebration were esteemed guests, including Family Case Worker for Older Persons Andrea Alcide, Social Transformation Officer for Gros Islet David Moise, and the Honorable Minister Kenson Casimir, Parliamentary Representative for Gros Islet. On behalf of the Government and people of Saint Lucia, they paid tribute to Mrs. Jn Baptiste, presenting her with a beautiful bouquet, a commemorative plaque, and gift vouchers from Massy Stores.

As we celebrate the remarkable journey of Mrs. Ferlina Jn Baptiste, let us join hands in honoring the resilience, wisdom, and love that have defined a century of a life well-lived. Happy 100th birthday, Ma Jimmy, and here’s to many more years of inspiration and joy.