St. Lucia Government Introduces Immigration Office

The Government of Saint Lucia announces the relocation of the Immigration Department to a new office. Situated upstairs in the Cox Building at the intersection of Cadet Street and Jeremie Street, this move signifies a meaningful progression in improving the working environment for our dedicated Immigration officers.

The relocation is designed to enhance the efficiency of passport collection and application processes, as well as streamline visa applications and processing, along with other services provided by the immigration department.

This move also aims to create a more seamless experience for the public. Simultaneously, the move is focused on providing immigration officers with a healthier, more comfortable, and productive workspace.

The occupation of the new premises is a source of satisfaction for both Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre and the Minister of Home Affairs Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte. This action demonstrates the government’s dedication to the welfare of its employees and to improving service delivery to the general public. The new office will be ready to serve the public soon.

The Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs extend heartfelt gratitude to both the Immigration staff and the general public for their patience during the transition. The government recognizes and values their understanding and cooperation.