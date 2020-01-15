Castries, Saint Lucia (January 14, 2020) – The Lineup for the 2020 St.Lucia Jazz, May 7-9, has been announced by the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority and Jazz at Lincoln Center.

To date, the diverse lineup showcases artists spanning the Caribbean, the U.K. and the U.S. including:

Chick Corea’s Vigilette with Carlitos Del Puerto, Marcus Gilmore and Special Guest

Roy Hargrove Celebration with Willie Jones III featuring Renée Neufville and Special Guests

Alphonso Horne and The Gotham Kings

Ruben Fox’s London Brass featuring Theon Cross and Mark Kavuma

Maher Beauroy presents WASHA!

The festival, to be held in Saint Lucia on Thursday, May 7 through Saturday, May 9, 2020, follows the success of the inaugural 2019 Saint Lucia Jazz Festival Produced in Collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center which Jazziz magazine called “the Caribbean’s premier jazz destination.”

The three-day festival will feature world renowned artists who have performed on Jazz at Lincoln Center’s season concerts, touring initiatives, and global outposts, as well as throughout Saint Lucia Jazz Festival’s 28-year history.

More performances, details about ticket sales and event information to be announced.

In addition to world-class performances, the 2020 Saint Lucia Jazz Festival will feature “Artists In Education” initiatives including master classes, professional development, and live performance collaborations with Saint Lucia School of Music students and local jazz artists.

“Building upon last year’s successful inaugural year of the partnership with Jazz at Lincoln Center, the 2020 Saint Lucia Jazz Festival is a combination of premier jazz with a picture-perfect destination,” said Hon. Minister of Tourism Dominic Fedee. “Saint Lucia is thrilled to once again bring world-class performances to jazz fans and music aficionados who will travel to Saint Lucia from around the globe.”

Saint Lucia has been hosting a vibrant jazz festival annually since 1992. For more than 28 years, the festival has attracted visitors from around the world for events and concerts celebrating multiple forms of international, Saint Lucian and Caribbean jazz music. For more information, go to www.stlucia.org.