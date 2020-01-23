Castries- St. Lucia has been named the Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2020 at the 27th Annual World Travel Awards (WTA) that took place on January 20 in Nassau, Bahamas. The honor comes a year after being named the world’s top honeymoon destination for 2019.

Saint Lucia has won this award a record 11 times. World Travel Awards is the pre-eminent leader in the travel and tourism industry recognizing and upholding excellence across all sectors

Upon receiving the award, St. Luicia Tourism Minister, the Honourable Dominic Fedee noted, “We are encouraged by this award and it demonstrates Saint Lucia’s commitment to excellence and our unmatched romance product offerings. The destination offers limitless inspiration that is second to none and it just doesn’t get more romantic than that.”

The red-carpet World Travel Awards Gala Ceremony also bestowed honors on several distinguished industry partners.

Marigot Bay Resort Spa & Marina has been named Saint Lucia’s Leading Beach Resort 2020, Boucan by Hotel Chocolat – Saint Lucia’s Leading Hotel 2020/

Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa and Beach Resort was named in two categories, namely Saint Lucia’s Leading resort 2020 and Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Resort 2020.