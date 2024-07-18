St. Lucia Tourism Authority Honours Top Global Travel Advisors

St. Lucia

– The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) has honoured the best-selling Saint Lucia travel advisors in the world, by hosting the 2024 Global Piton Awards for the top-producing Saint Lucia Expert Travel Advisors from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Caribbean.

VIP arrival services and custom experiences were part of the special events, including site inspections of Sandals Halcyon, Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa, and the Courtyard by Marriott currently under construction, as well as a visit to the Saint Lucia Mural. Additionally, attendees enjoyed various activities at Howelton Estate, such as Painting with Saky, chocolate making, handbag crafting and painting, Batik, cold press coconut oil making, and a local lunch. The awards ceremony concluded at Sandals Grande St. Lucian, where the top 35 winners were recognized for their contributions to Saint Lucia’s tourism industry.

The 2024 Global Piton Awards celebrated travel advisors who booked the most room nights from January 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023, through the Saint Lucia Expert (SLEx) Program, created in partnership with Recommend Magazine. The winners include 15 from the United States, 5 from Canada, 10 from the United Kingdom and Ireland, and 5 from the Caribbean, each receiving a locally handcrafted trophy bearing the insignia of Saint Lucia.

“Our Travel Advisors place special confidence in Saint Lucia. A major part of our success and global prominence is attributed to their continued selling of our island’s offerings. They undoubtedly remain the pulse of our industry, and we are delighted to express our appreciation,” remarked Anya Whitfield, Officer-in-Charge & Chief Financial Officer, Saint Lucia Tourism Authority. “Their efforts also support our sustainable tourism initiatives, which aim to preserve Saint Lucia’s natural beauty and cultural heritage for future generations.”

The 2024 Global Piton Award Winners are;

 USA
Lynn ThomasAlpha World Travel
Nancy FinnMy Island Getaways
Steve SimmonsHoneymons Inc.
Kerri Logan-ShirkSunlover Travel
Linda DancerHoneymoons Inc.
Mark HenniganDreamers Travel
Mitch TorenTripguy Travel
Belvin Baldwin IIShowtime Travel
Christen PerryClassic Travel Connection
Carlie Marie FinchTravel Anywhere
Jennifer DoncseczVIP Vacations Inc.
Vicki SneedVicki’s Travel Designs
Karen CavadasTwinsburg Travel
Tahryn NicastroShores to Sea Vacations
Georgiann JaworskyjCustom Travel Services
Canada 
Nancy MiklianNew Wave Travel
Kim HartlenKim Hartlen Travel-TPI
Lois BarbourTravel Time Agency
Barbara ScroccoTravel Only
Lori RiddellLUXE Destination Weddings

 

  United Kingdom  & Ireland 

Kate WalkerTropic Breeze
Trish HockinTropic Breeze
Lai YapKenwood Travel
Sheila SparkesTravel Counsellors
Jo PlummerTropic Breeze
Lindsey HayesBritish Airways Holidays
Adam PatchtonNot Just Travel
Lee HawkinsZappi Travel Group LTD
Lianne PetersYour Booking Holiday
Paul SailsburyGuru Travel

 

  Caribbean

Ingrid LynchGoing places Travel
Kevin EdwardsA’s Travel Service
Adriana SinghDelight Travel Service
Godley GonthierNayaradou Voyages
Clarisse RamotheNavitour

 

Kim Hartlen of Kim Hartlen Travel received the C.E.O Award for exceptional Canadian Sales Performance.

Lynn Thomas of Alpha World Travel was honored with the Chairman’s Award for exceptional US Sales Performance.

The Minister of Tourism Award for exceptional UK & Ireland Sales Performance went to Lianne Peters of Luxury Holidays 4 U in the Travel Advisor category, and Jo Plummer of Tropic Breeze in the Tour Operator category.

Nancy Finn of Island Getaways was awarded the Prime Minister Award for Exceptional Sales performance by revenue for Global sales.

