St. Lucia Tourism Authority Honours Top Global Travel Advisors

St. Lucia

– The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) has honoured the best-selling Saint Lucia travel advisors in the world, by hosting the 2024 Global Piton Awards for the top-producing Saint Lucia Expert Travel Advisors from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Caribbean.

VIP arrival services and custom experiences were part of the special events, including site inspections of Sandals Halcyon, Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa, and the Courtyard by Marriott currently under construction, as well as a visit to the Saint Lucia Mural. Additionally, attendees enjoyed various activities at Howelton Estate, such as Painting with Saky, chocolate making, handbag crafting and painting, Batik, cold press coconut oil making, and a local lunch. The awards ceremony concluded at Sandals Grande St. Lucian, where the top 35 winners were recognized for their contributions to Saint Lucia’s tourism industry.

The 2024 Global Piton Awards celebrated travel advisors who booked the most room nights from , 2023, through , 2023, through the Saint Lucia Expert (SLEx) Program, created in partnership with Recommend Magazine. The winners include 15 from the United States, 5 from Canada, 10 from the United Kingdom and Ireland, and 5 from the Caribbean, each receiving a locally handcrafted trophy bearing the insignia of Saint Lucia.

“Our Travel Advisors place special confidence in Saint Lucia. A major part of our success and global prominence is attributed to their continued selling of our island’s offerings. They undoubtedly remain the pulse of our industry, and we are delighted to express our appreciation,” remarked Anya Whitfield, Officer-in-Charge & Chief Financial Officer, Saint Lucia Tourism Authority. “Their efforts also support our sustainable tourism initiatives, which aim to preserve Saint Lucia’s natural beauty and cultural heritage for future generations.”

The 2024 Global Piton Award Winners are;

USA Lynn Thomas Alpha World Travel Nancy Finn My Island Getaways Steve Simmons Honeymons Inc. Kerri Logan-Shirk Sunlover Travel Linda Dancer Honeymoons Inc. Mark Hennigan Dreamers Travel Mitch Toren Tripguy Travel Belvin Baldwin II Showtime Travel Christen Perry Classic Travel Connection Carlie Marie Finch Travel Anywhere Jennifer Doncsecz VIP Vacations Inc. Vicki Sneed Vicki’s Travel Designs Karen Cavadas Twinsburg Travel Tahryn Nicastro Shores to Sea Vacations Georgiann Jaworskyj Custom Travel Services Canada Nancy Miklian New Wave Travel Kim Hartlen Kim Hartlen Travel-TPI Lois Barbour Travel Time Agency Barbara Scrocco Travel Only Lori Riddell LUXE Destination Weddings

United Kingdom & Ireland

Kate Walker Tropic Breeze Trish Hockin Tropic Breeze Lai Yap Kenwood Travel Sheila Sparkes Travel Counsellors Jo Plummer Tropic Breeze Lindsey Hayes British Airways Holidays Adam Patchton Not Just Travel Lee Hawkins Zappi Travel Group LTD Lianne Peters Your Booking Holiday Paul Sailsbury Guru Travel

Caribbean

Ingrid Lynch Going places Travel Kevin Edwards A’s Travel Service Adriana Singh Delight Travel Service Godley Gonthier Nayaradou Voyages Clarisse Ramothe Navitour

Kim Hartlen of Kim Hartlen Travel received the C.E.O Award for exceptional Canadian Sales Performance.

Lynn Thomas of Alpha World Travel was honored with the Chairman’s Award for exceptional US Sales Performance.

The Minister of Tourism Award for exceptional UK & Ireland Sales Performance went to Lianne Peters of Luxury Holidays 4 U in the Travel Advisor category, and Jo Plummer of Tropic Breeze in the Tour Operator category.

Nancy Finn of Island Getaways was awarded the Prime Minister Award for Exceptional Sales performance by revenue for Global sales.