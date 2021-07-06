Prime Minister of St. Lucia Allen Chastanet has announced that the electorate of that country will vote in a General Election on July 26, 2021.

The prime minister addressed the Nation Monday making the announcement of Nomination Day on July 16.

“I close tonight by announcing that the general elections will be held on July 26, 2021, and that the nomination day will be July 16, 2021.

He said both aisles of the political divide agreed to conduct the campaign adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

“During the campaign, let us treat each other with respect and kindness. I urge all of you to stay safe, to stay strong and to stay united. May God bless and keep you all and may he preserve our beloved Saint Lucia,” he declared