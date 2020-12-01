MOSCOW, Russia–November 27th 2020–The Covid-19 pandemic has not stopped Saint Lucia from being named as the undefeated honeymoon capital of the world for the twelfth time and the third year in a row!

Saint Lucia’s prominence amongst global destinations within the romance niche continues to be indisputable. The destination was bestowed yet again, the prestigious title of ‘World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’.

The virtual announcement of the highly coveted industry accolade was made on November 27 in Moscow, commemorating the observance of the 27th annual World Travel Awards. Saint Lucia has been recognized for this award for a twelfth time, and for the third consecutive year since 2018.

World Travel Awards are voted for by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide and is recognized as the travel industry’s most prestigious awards program, rewarding leaders in the tourism, airline, hotel, and hospitality sectors.

Apart from winning the highly coveted award, Saint Lucia was also nominated in three other categories, namely, World’s Leading Island Destination, World’s Leading Wedding Destination and World’s Most Romantic Destination 2020.

Commenting on the award, Tourism Minister Honourable Dominic Fedee said; “Saint Lucia’s internationally acclaimed status is what we strive for daily in our strategic marketing and promotion efforts.

The destination undoubtedly boasts of true passion in all key niches and amongst its hidden gems. It is indeed an Honor for Saint Lucia to be named once again as the World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination, a sincere reflection of our culture and the people who propel the industry.”

In marketing the destination as one of the meccas of the travel industry globally, The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) continues to place specific brand focus on the destinations alluring beauty, romantic appeal, diverse culture, verdant landscapes, delightful people and the infectious and inspiring love for the island.