St. Lucia’s Ministry Of Home Affairs Announces New Minister And Nomenclature

St. Lucia – By publication in the May 21, 2024 issue of the Saint Lucia Gazette the Department of Home Affairs has been elevated to the status of Ministry of Home Affairs, Crime Prevention and Persons with Disabilities. With this change the Ministry now has a new Minister Honourable Jeremie Norbert. Minister Norbert’s portfolio is Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Home Affairs, Crime Prevention and Persons with Disabilities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Crime Prevention and Persons with Disabilities has oversight for the Saint Lucia Fire Service, the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF), Probation and Parole Services, Citizenship and Youth Delinquency Services. The Head Office of the Ministry of Home, Affairs, Crime Prevention and Persons with Disabilities remains at No.5 Mongiraud, Street, Castries and can be contacted at telephone number 468 3600 and email homeaffairs@gosl.gov.lc.

In his introductory remarks upon assuming office, Honourable Jeremiah Norbert paid homage to the former Minister for Home Affairs Honourable Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte for her dedication and hard work over the past three years. He expressed his gratitude to her for laying the foundation upon which he could build. The Honourable Minister, Heads of Department and Staff of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Crime Prevention and Persons with Disabilities extend best wishes to Hon. Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte.