St. Lucia’s Morne Layby Park To Have Soft Opening On Oct. 8

- Advertisement -

The Morne Layby Scenic Point is sometimes considered a “must-stop viewing point” in St. Lucia, something that has been serving tour operators and vendors over the decades.

However, due to structural challenges arising at the Morne layby, the Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information has been working collaboratively with the Morne layby vendors to identify a safe and secure alternative scenic stop to replace the current scenic lookout.

Based on a consensus between the Ministry of Tourism and the Morne layby vendors, a new alternative site located several yards north of the Morne layby and directly opposite the Governor General’s entrance gate has been established to serve vendors, tour operators and visitors alike. This alternative site will offer a magnificent view of the Castries Harbour and the north of the island and comes equipped with toilet facilities and safe space for vending opportunities.

The Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information will be hosting a soft opening of the designated area on Sunday, Oct. 8, which also coincides with the opening of the cruise ship season.