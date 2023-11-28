St. Lucia’s Parliament Approves Funding For The Patience Community Water Supply Project

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre announces that Parliament has approved the Government’s request to borrow US$1,203,224 from the Caribbean Development Fund for the Patience Community Water Supply Project.

The government’s plan to obtain finance for the Patience Community Water Supply Project has been formally approved after a comprehensive parliamentary review. This development is a major step in resolving water supply issues in areas like St. Marie, Patience, Lumbard, La Haut, Repos, Wen Development, Mamiku, Praslin, La Pointe, and Malgretoute.

The approved resolution aims to tackle turbidity and water scarcity issues within the Patience Water System. The project strives to enhance water quality, ensuring a reliable supply for the 1,729 customer accounts dependent on this essential service.

Infrastructure such as a rubble-walled intake, a downstream pumping station, a raw water pumping main, a water treatment plant, and the installation of a water storage tank will all be part of this project.

In acknowledging the international context, the project aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 6, emphasizing the Government’s commitment to ensuring water and sanitation for all.

The Government’s 17.7% contribution, coupled with the Caribbean Development Fund’s 82.3% concessionary loan of US$1,203,224, represents the financial backing secured for the project. This structured financing will support the initiative’s successful implementation.

It is part of the Government’s strategic plan to utilize the loan proceeds for settling the existing debt owed to WASCO. This approach reflects the prudent financial management underpinning the project.

Hon. Jeremiah Norbert, the Parliamentary Representative for Micoud North, underscores the pivotal significance of this project. His keen understanding of its value resonates deeply with the residents who, until now, have been voicing their concerns about the inconveniences they’ve faced. By acknowledging and addressing these challenges, Hon. Norbert highlights a commitment to the well-being and satisfaction of the community