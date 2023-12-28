St. Lucia’s President Of The Senate, Hon. Alvina Reynolds, Identified As Distinguished Alumni

- Advertisement -

The Parliament of Saint Lucia congratulates President of the Senate Honorable Alvina Reynolds who has been identified as a “Distinguished Alumni” by the University of East London (“UEL”) as part of their 125th anniversary celebrations.

The celebration which includes an exhibition featuring alumni, has a total of one hundred and twenty-five (125) poster displays of former students who have distinguished themselves since leaving the University.

Hon. Alvina Bertram Reynolds is the former Minister of Health, Wellness, Human Services and Gender Relations (2011 – 2016) and Member of Parliament for Babonneau for the same period. Honourable Reynolds was appointed as a Senator on August 13th, 2021 and appointed as President of the Senate on November 24th, 2022. Honourable Reynolds is the fifth female to become President of the Senate in Saint Lucia

President Reynolds is a qualified teacher who has taught in St. Lucia and London. She also served as a School Guidance Counsellor for almost 5 years. Hon. Reynolds worked with various agencies including Project Officer for Health and Family life Education attached to the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) and Health and Family Life Education Consultant in the Ministry of Education under the World Bank HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control Project (St. Lucia).

The University has described President Alvina Reynolds as one of their alumni who has had a highly successful career since leaving UEL.

The exhibition which is currently being held at the Docklands and Stratford Campuses in London, will end on January 5th 2024.