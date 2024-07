- Advertisement -

St. Lucia – The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Hon. Philip J. Pierre, embarked a one-day official visit to Grenada this morning, July 10th, 2024. He is slated to return to Saint Lucia later this evening.

In the Prime Minister’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire will act as Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Development, and the Youth Economy and Minister for Justice and National Security.