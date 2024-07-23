St. Lucia’s Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre Commends Stakeholders for a Successful Carnival 2024

- Advertisement -

St. Lucia

– Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre extends congratulations to all stakeholders involved in making Saint Lucia Carnival 2024 a resounding success. The collective efforts and dedication of everyone involved ensured a peaceful and vibrant celebration that beautifully showcased the rich culture and spirited essence of Saint Lucia.

The Prime Minister also expressed appreciation to the visitors who traveled from near and far to join in the festivities. He encouraged them to continue making Saint Lucia Carnival a feature in their holiday plans, recognizing their vital role in enriching the celebrations and significantly contributing to the event’s success.

Additionally, Prime Minister Pierre acknowledged the diligent work of the Castries City Council in the post-carnival clean-up efforts. Their swift and efficient operations ensured the city quickly returned to its pristine condition.

The Prime Minister encourages everyone to continue supporting and participating in the Saint Lucia Carnival, ensuring its growth and success in the years to come.