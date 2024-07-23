St. Maarten Looks To Nevis’ Agriculture Industry For Best Practices, Possible Trade Link

The idea of inter-island collaboration was well received by Deputy Premier and Minister of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Eric Evelyn. He led the Honourable Heyliger-Marten and her delegation on a tour to various agricultural stations during a recent visit to Nevis.

“We are always happy to welcome persons from the neighboring islands to come to see what we are doing and to see what they can take away. The Minister has been talking about more trade between Sint Maarten and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis; that is something that we would also welcome.

“I was speaking to some of the delegation and I was impressed that they told me that it was inspirational what they saw on the island of Nevis. They said it’s inspirational and they were very impressed, and that is heartening for us on the island of Nevis because we’ve been doing quite a bit where agriculture is concerned.”

Minister Heyliger-Marten said agriculture on Sint Maarten is very, minute and the territory is looking to build that sector and also exploring the possibility of sourcing certain produce from Nevis.

“So what I’m doing here in Nevis is a fact-finding mission with a delegation of five. We’re here to learn about agriculture, to maybe collaborate, and maybe even trade. It’s been, I must say, a very fruitful visit. We visited A1 Farms, Nevis Hydro Farms and Indian Castle and we have learned a lot. I mean the amount of things you can do in Nevis, it’s amazing.

“We’re looking forward to maybe partner with Nevis, with St. Kitts, to maybe do a trade mission. This is a trade between what you have here, what we can buy from you.”