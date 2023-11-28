St. Peter’s Community To Benefit From New Health Centre

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The long-awaited construction of the new St. Peter’s Health Center is set to resume. This vital project, initiated and subsequently abandoned by the previous administration, is now being revitalized, promising enhanced healthcare facilities for the local residents.

Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, spearheaded a site visit on the morning of November 27, 2023, accompanied by a select delegation including Permanent Secretary Glenroy Blanchette and Director of Public Works, George Gilbert. This visit marked a crucial step in assessing the current status and determining the necessary actions to bring the health center project to fruition.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the scope of work required to complete the construction. The Prime Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to healthcare and community development, noting that the resumption of this project is a testament to their dedication to improving the quality of healthcare for the people in St. Peter’s and the surrounding communities.

The new St. Peter’s Health Center is poised to be a state-of-the-art facility, offering a range of medical services to meet the growing healthcare needs of the community. The resumption of construction is not just a step towards better healthcare but also a symbol of the government’s resolve to fulfill its promises and address the needs of its citizens.

Further details about the project timeline and specifics of the services to be offered at the health center will be communicated in the coming weeks.

The government extends its gratitude to the community for their patience and support and reaffirms its commitment to delivering a top-tier health facility for the people of St. Peter’s and the surrounding communities.