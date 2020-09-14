BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — St. Peter’s residents are looking forward to the construction of a new health centre that will meet and promote critical health-related services to the population of the area and surrounding communities.

Government officials symbolically broke ground for the facility on September 14.

Cromwell Williams, Director of the Public Works Department, said the facility will feature a variety of rooms covering sterilization, sexual reproductive counselling, triage, isolation, treatment, elderly care physical activity, examinations, treatment and a sickbay. Offices for staff such as an environmental health office, nurses’ office and nurses’ station, and two offices for doctors are also included as well as an ambulance port, reception and waiting area, play area, laundry room and a meeting room.

The construction schedule is expected to take 11 months at a cost of over $3.79 million. The facility will be constructed by Haynes and Associates, which won the competitive bid tender.

Williams said he and his team at the Department of Public Works look forward to working closely with the construction group to ensure that the facility is completed on time, and on schedule.

Honourable Eugene Hamilton, Minister of Social Development and Parliamentary Representative for St. Peter’s, pointed out that statistics from the 2011 census showed that St. Peter’s was the fastest-growing community in the country.

“The services that the government provides in these communities are important and it is important that the government supports the community as it grows, and provides quality services,” said Hon. Hamilton.

He encouraged the residents to take advantage of the services that will be offered at the health centre when it is completed as the government works to build a healthier nation.