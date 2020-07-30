CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Work has commenced on the St. Kitts and Nevis Pinney’s Beach Park Project. Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism, is urging the youths of the St. Thomas’ Parish to take advantage of job opportunities there.

The US $2.7 million project is jointly funded by the government, the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA). On completion, the project will serve as a recreational destination for residents and visitors.

The NIA will provide EC$1million (US$0.3million), while the remaining US $2.4 will be funded by the Republic of China (Taiwan).

“Our Pinney’s Park project, something we have talked about for a while, has now started,” said Brantley. “The construction firm is on site and I believe they are now doing some of the ground work in terms of fencing the property and getting it ready for construction.

“They have advised that they will be hiring about 50 or so persons. In our most recent town hall meeting we encouraged youngsters, particularly those in St. Thomas’,” he said. “The project is in the Parish of St. Thomas’ and they could walk to work, that they should avail themselves of the opportunity to apply, and to be a part of that huge project.”

The Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) is charged with overseeing and executing the two-year project which will celebrate 35 years of friendship between the two nations and serve as a symbol of their bilateral collaboration.

As a result of Taiwan’s extensive experience in coastal landscaping and park design, the project’s planning and implementation brings together a range of resources in accordance with the principles of environmental friendliness and multiculturalism.

“A Park Management Committee will also be established and a revenue model identified to set up a sustainable Operation and Maintenance (O and M) system for the beach park,” according to an ICDF spokesperson.