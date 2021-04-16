The UWI Seismic Research Centre and Professor Richard Robertson confirmed that another explosion was recorded at the La Soufriere Volcano at 6:16 am on Friday.

The latest explosive event went contrary to Prof. Robertson previously saying the volcano changed its pattern and concluded that explosive activity had ended. As of Friday the volcano is at alert level Red.

After this mornings explosion, he said the explosive activity at La Soufriere is still ongoing and all relevant protocols should be followed to ensure the safety of all.

The first successful measurements of sulphur dioxide (SO2) flux at La Soufriere was undertaken along the west coast and yielded an average SO2 flux of 809 tons per day.

“SO2 is a volcanic gas and flux is the measurement of the mass of SO2 in the plume (a stream of gas vented by the volcano). The presence of SO2 tells us that fresh magma from a deeper source is being degassed indicating that the eruption is continuing.”

The UWI-SRC said the current pattern of seismic activity may indicate the growth of a lava dome, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger size, could restart in the future impacting St. Vincent and neighbouring islands.