St. Vincent & Grenadines Disaster Fund Activated.

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ​ DISASTER RELIEF FUND WEBSITE to receive online financial contributions in support of the hurricane relief effort is now live.

Persons wishing to make contributions, may now go to:

​ https://www.svghurricanerelief.gov.vc/hurricane/

Hurricane Beryl impacted Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as a Category 4 storm. Reports show severe devastation in the Southern Grenadine Island of Union Island, where ninety percent of homes were severely damaged or completely destroyed.

Similar levels of significant damage were reported for the Grenadine Islands of Mayreau, Mustique, Petit St. Vincent, Palm Island, Bequia and Canouan.

Thus far, there have been two confirmed deaths. Confirmations of further fatalities and casualties are looming.

The OECS Commission is working to support Member States affected by Hurricane Beryl. In a statement released after the passing of Hurricane Beryl, the Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules remarked:

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and significant devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl in our region with notably severe impact on Grenada (Carriacou and Petite Martinique) and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. I send my deepest condolences to the families and all those who have been impacted by this extreme weather event.”

He further added:

“We also commend the Republic of France for offering assistance to the Governments of Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines with logistical and transportation assistance to access Carriacou and Petite Martinique (Grenada) and the many Grenadine islands (St. Vincent) that have been devastated and are currently inaccessible.”

Contributions to the Disaster Relief Fund can also be made using the banking information below.

ACCOUNT NAME: Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Accountant General-Disaster Relief Fund

Account NO.: ​ 137741

BANK NAME: Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Bedford Street, Kingstown, St. Vincent

SWIFT CODE: NCBVVC22

INTERNATIONAL ROUTING BANKS: ​ ​

Bank of New York – SWIFT Code: IRVTUS3N ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​

Bank of America – SWIFT Code: BOFAUS3M ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​

Source: OECS Press Releases.​ ​ ​