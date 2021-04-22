A Venezuelan vessel with relief supplies is currently unable to dock in Kingstown due to the high traffic of ships at the Port.

The vessel which is sitting out at sea is carrying supplies from St Lucia and Cuba. It was supposed to arrive at 1:30 pm Wednesday but there is no room for the vessel to dock.

The situation has been described as a bit chaotic as now the other vessels that are docked are trying to offload their supplies quickly to make room for the Venezuelan ship.

Seismic activity at La Soufrière continued the pattern established after the explosive activity on April 18.

The UWI Seismic Research Center says small long-period and hybrid earthquakes continued to be recorded. The network also recorded a few rockfalls and volcano-tectonic earthquakes.

No seismic tremor has been recorded in the last 12 hours.

Vincentians continue to clean ash from their surroundings as well as cope in evacuation centres across the island.